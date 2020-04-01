1PRINCETON — Dreama Denver couldn’t tout her new children’s book at a pair of canceled events, so she’s going online to read it.
The widow of actor Bob Denver is set to read “Four Bears in a Box’’ on Friday afternoon on Facebook Live.
The book’s launch in Houston and at a conference at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We won’t let social distancing keep us apart,’’ Dreama Denver said in a news release. “We thought, if folks can’t safely come to see us, we’ll come to them online and try to bring folks a bit of happiness during this unprecedented event.’’
Bob Denver gave his wife the idea for the book more than two decades ago after he heard Dreama Denver read to their severely autistic son, Colin, to soothe him, the statement said. The couple had retired to her hometown of Princeton, West Virginia.
Bob Denver, who starred in the 1960s TV sitcom “Gilligan’s Island’’ and before that in “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis,’’ died in 2005.
Last year while spring cleaning, Dreama Denver found typewritten pages and sketches of the bears and secured a book deal.
Juvenile dies, 2
injured in house fire
2ALBRIGHT — A child died and two other people were injured in a West Virginia house fire, authorities said.
Flames had already engulfed the Preston County home and the roof had partially collapsed when firefighters, news outlets reported.
Four people escaped the home by jumping from a second-story window, but one juvenile died, Albright Fire Chief Owen Evans told news sources. Two people were taken to a hospital for treatment, he said.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office said Friday the person who died was 13 years old. Investigators ruled the fire was accidental and started in a first-floor room with an overloaded electrical cord, the agency said in a news release. The house had no smoke alarms.
Unemployment claims surge
3 CHARLESTON — The number of businesses closing or scaling back operations in West Virginia has sent claims for unemployment benefits surging.
A total of 3,435 West Virginia residents applied for unemployment assistance last week, compared with 865 claims in the previous week, the U.S. Labor Department reported last Thursday.
That number is destined to go higher. Gov. Jim Justice ordered nonessential businesses to close on Monday.
It’s the highest number of claims since 3,791 claims were made on Jan. 9, 2016, when economists said the state was in a recession, mostly due to job losses in the coal industry.
The highest numbers of claims this century in West Virginia was in January 2010 when claims peaked at 5,445, the Labor Department said.
WorkForce West Virginia said unemployment claims can be done through one of its local offices, online or by mail.
Weekly benefit amounts are based on the wages paid during the base period, which must have exceeded $2,200. Applicants could be asked to provide a Social Security card and a photo identification, such as a valid driver’s license.
Vital records
available by mail
or online
4CHARLESTON — Certified copies of West Virginia birth, death and marriage certificates are accessible by mail or online after the Department of Health and Human Resources closed its Vital Registration Office in Charleston due to the coronavirus.
The office has closed to the public until further notice.
The department said the public can access certificates by mail from the office’s address or online. More information is available on the agency’s website or by phone.
West Virginia
reports first
coronavirus death
5 CHARLESTON— West Virginia has reported the state’s first death linked to the new coronavirus pandemic, health officials said.
The fatality involved an 88-year-old woman from Marion County, the Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release. The statement said no further details would be released.
“We extend our sincere condolences to this family,’’ DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said in the statement.
West Virginia was the last U.S. state to report a confirmed case on March 17 and was among the last states to report a death.
Group stranded
in Honduras over
virus concerns back in West Virginia
6MORGANTOWN - Sixteen members of the Morgantown Church of Christ arrived back home early Friday, The Dominion Post reported.
“We all sat down and ate Wendy’s cheeseburgers when we got back to the airport,” church member Devinne Sparks said.
The mission trip that was supposed to last a week turned into 14 days when the new coronavirus pandemic prompted the Honduran government to shut its borders.
Church elder Richard Moore said the group learned Thursday that despite the Honduras border shutdown, empty United Airlines planes were being allowed to land to retrieve U.S. citizens.
The group spent $20,000 for tickets, and “they doubled in price in just the time we were on the phone,” Moore said. “If we would have waited another three or four hours, it would have been over $45,000.”
The church group boarded a plane Thursday afternoon. Moore said he was surprised no one mentioned checking the health of the group members, who will self-quarantine for 14 days.
