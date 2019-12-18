SUNRISE SUMMIT — HHS principal DiAnna Liller says that she is moving in a different direction and that she wishes to remain faithful to her beliefs.
“People who know me realize that I stand firm for what I believe is right,” Liller said. “However, that means sometimes you have to walk away from something you enjoy to stay true to what you believe is right.”
Liller has been the principal at HHS for the past 4 years, and she expressed her gratitude to the community, saying thank you for everyone’s prayers, support and encouragement throughout her time at the high school.
“This was a difficult decision, but I want to inform the community that I plan to move in a different direction,” explained Liller. “In the end we all must be faithful in our beliefs and honest in all we are responsible for while in this life.”
Liller called her time at HHS “an unbelievable experience that I will never forget,” and she emphasized the importance of being true to yourself and your own beliefs.
Liller sent a note last Tuesday informing the staff at HHS of her decision to leave, either by the end of the school year or earlier if she finds employment sooner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.