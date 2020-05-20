Romney’s fire company ran practically from sun-up to midnight Saturday between 2 accidents, a brush fire that erupted into a 13-acre mountaintop battle and calls to find 2 sets of floaters on the Cacapon River.
The Romney crew learned about the fire atop Pancake Mountain while it was helping stabilize a vehicle that wrecked on U.S. 220 in Purgitsville.
The brushfire took more than 8 hours to contain and required the efforts of 7 crews from 3 counties.
“We would have been done earlier,” Romney Assistant Fire Chief Matt Dillinger said, “but just the sheer size and the terrain we were dealing with kept it going.”
A cabin burned down along with the brush.
Besides Romney, the Springfield Valley and Levels crews from Hampshire, Moorefield from Hardy, and Burlington, Fountain and New Creek from Mineral were all on the scene.
At 6:40 p.m. a head-on collision on U.S. 50 at Fox’s Hollow Road required a life flight.
Romney’s fire and rescue squads responded along with Maryland’s Trooper 5 helicopter, which landed at the former Romney Auction. No condition on the victims was available.
The swift-water rescue squad that’s a joint operation of Romney and Springfield Valley was called out shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday to assist Slanesville in finding lost boaters on the Cacapon near Route 127.
Dillinger said a group of 3 had called in to say they were lost and then a short while later a group of 8 to 10 also called for help just downstream of the original group.
He said both groups were located without having to launch watercraft.
“We finally found them and everyone was OK,” Dillinger said.
