CHARLESTON — Less than 3 years after its founding, Capon Bridge’s River House has been recognized as West Virginia’s arts organization of the year.
Make that 2 years.
Last Wednesday, the group’s efforts were recognized in the every-other-yearly awards gala hosted at the West Virginia Cultural Center on the Capitol grounds in Charleston.
“We thank Governor Justice, Curator Randall Reid-Smith and the West Virginia Arts staff for this special recognition,” said Johanna Murray, River House’s executive director. “And I accept it on behalf of our awesome staff, volunteers, donors and all those who love The River House.”
The River House has built a presence in tiny Capon Bridge, bringing music, visual arts and culture to its riverside facility. From “chocolate house” performances by students to weekly “art for all” activities to trivia nights and monthly jams, the River House has found a niche in Capon Bridge.
Murray and River House board President Beth Reese accepted the award from Randall Reid-Smith, curator of the Department of Arts, Culture and History. Delegate Ruth Rowan also attended from Hampshire County.
The award is given to the arts organization that demonstrates excellence in support of the arts or presenting the arts in “a way that significantly impacts and contributes to an appreciation of or the growth of arts in West Virginia.”
The governor’s arts awards were introduced in 1999 and for 20 years have saluted the artists and arts organizations that serve to inspire creativity and to celebrate West Virginia’s rich cultural traditions.
The River House’s nomination noted that the organization offers a range of participatory arts and music activities — 75 percent being free to participatns.
The River House is also a community gathering space for clubs and interest groups and it serves locally sourced food and drink.
The venue draws audiences and performers from beyond Hampshire’s borders — Hardy, Mineral and Morgan counties as well as Virginia and Maryland. It’s open Thursday through Sunday.
The March 4 gala included performances by Barbara Nissman on piano, the Mountain Stage Band and The Capital High School VIP Show Choir.
West Virginia artist Matt Thomas was commissioned to make the awards, blending the timeless grain of wood with the permanence of hand-forged steel.
The awards honor not only an arts organization of the year and artist of the year, but also arts in education, distinguished service, leadership, lifetime achievement and legislative leadership in 5 areas.
Members from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts and staff of the Department of Arts, Culture and History selected winners from the nominees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.