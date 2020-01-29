CHARLESTON — Statistics on overdose cases dealt with by rescue squads and emergency rooms across West Virginia is now online.
The Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy last week launched an interactive overdose data dashboard.
The dashboard provides information that can be filtered to the county level. Statistics about the victims include age group, month and day of the week the overdoses occurred, the level of medical treatment, outcome and if naloxone was administered.
“The public can now access this important information at the touch of a button,” said Bob Hansen, ODCP Director. “We encourage public health professionals, emergency service directors, hospital directors, law enforcement, drug intervention agencies, legislators, and researchers to visit the site.”
The numbers highlight the impact of substance use on communities and will help identify locations that would benefit from initiatives such as Quick Response Teams and drug intervention programs.
The dashboard currently presents information gathered electronically from DHHR’s Office of Emergency Medical Services and Hospital Emergency Departments. It displays the number of suspected overdose events responded to by Emergency Medical Services and the number of overdoses resulting in Emergency Room visits by county and specific hospitals.
In the future, data about overdose fatalities and naloxone administration will be available.
View the Overdose Data Dashboard at https://dhhr.wv.gov/office-of-drug-control-policy/datadashboard/Pages/default.aspx.
