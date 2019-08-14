ROMNEY — People who want to address the Romney Town Council will need to know they want to early under a resolution the council adopted at its August meeting Monday night.
The council put in place a resolution that requires those who want to address the council to either contact the town a week early to be placed on the agenda or show up at least 15 minutes before a meeting to sign up to speak.
Speakers are limited to 5 minutes.
“This is just codifying what we already do,” Mayor Beverly Keadle told the 4 council members present. John Duncan and Gary Smith were absent.
In other business:
• The corner of Bolton Street and Rosemary Lane will become a 4-way stop.
• A couple of concrete barriers will be placed on the northwest corner of Charlevoix Place and Gravel Lane.
• Town workers will restart water service to delinquent customers within 24 hours of the bill being settled. The resolution, which follows Public Service Commission policy, frees the town from the expectation that water restoration will be immediate.
• Bids for the streetscape sidewalk project were being opened Tuesday.
• The town’s website is down while a new one is being created.
• Transfer of the old WVSDB barn from the state to the town is working its way through the state bureaucracy. In the meantime, Keadle reported that she has begun an inquiry with the National Register of Historic Places to see if the barn qualifies, perhaps making it eligible for emergency funding. o
