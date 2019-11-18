Two people are dead today after an early-morning shooting off Beaver Run Road, just across the Mineral County line.
Donald L Rutter, 32, was pronounced at the residence on Maple Hollow Lane.
Destiny C Foster, 25, had gunshots wounds and was transported to Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser before before being flown on to Ruby Memorial in Morgantown, where she died.
Mineral County deputies were dispatched to the scene about 4 miles north of U.S. 50 just west of Junction at around 3 a.m. Monday (Nov. 18). Hampshire County deputies also responded.
The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 304-788-0441 to aid the continuing investigation.
