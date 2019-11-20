Please, just stop.
I’m going to pick on Republicans here because that’s the incident that caught my attention, but the Democrats are just as guilty.
We routinely get emails of a political nature. Weirdly, most of them are from candidates who represent districts that aren’t anywhere near Hampshire County.
And included in the general flow we routinely get emails from both the Republican and Democratic parties of West Virginia.
The one from Melody Potter, who is the GOP’s state chairwoman, came in over the weekend. It was her statement on the Democratic Party’s annual Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner.
Guess what? Ol’ Melody didn’t think much of the Democrats’ party (or Party with a capital P either, but you probably knew that).
So, imagine that. The Democrats gather to raise money and promote themselves and a Republican who thinks she has power or importance or name value thinks she needs to issue a press release peeing all over their cereal.
The act was so meaningless and out of touch with 21st-century life that I’m still shaking my head over it.
Let’s start with the egocentricity of the press release. Raise your hand if you have ever heard of Melody Potter before this.
Right.
(And the same can be said of her Democratic counterpart, by the way. Does anyone know – or care – if Brenda Biafore makes a political statement?)
Beyond the aspect of a small-time politico jumping up and down and hollering, “Look at me! Look at me,” the point of the issuing the press release makes no sense.
Who does she think is going to grab those scintillating 4 paragraphs and actually use any of the contents?
Does she think newspapers or TV or radio stations or websites are going to publish the 260 words verbatim?
Heck, does she think any of those media outlets is even going to use any part of the press release to maybe help flesh out coverage of the Democratic event?
For what it’s worth, a couple of outlets, including WVMetroNews, covered the dinner. MetroNews’s lengthy story focused on the Democrats who might run for governor. Nowhere did the reporter point out that – what’s her name? Oh, yeah – Melody Potter was whiny about it.
So, I don’t know who all is on her distribution list besides news@hampshirereview.com, but to be charitable, maybe it includes other political types in addition to media outlets.
Maybe she released it so her Republican counterparts could say, “See, ol’ Melody is doing her job, putting down those Dimmy-crats.” Maybe she emails her press releases to some Democratic operatives too, just to tweak their noses.
Maybe she thinks that by putting her putdowns out there, she’s going to rally the base and bring woe to the other side.
But how does that happen if nobody ever reads the snottiness she dispensed?
It’s political gamesmanship like this that numbs people to the politicking that ends up shaping their governments. When Melody Potter and Brenda Biafore take cheap shots – and some media outlet bothers to report on them –typical West Virginians just tell themselves it’s more of the same and it reinforces our disgust with the whole process.
Hey, Melody and Brenda: politics is not a game and it shouldn’t reek of junior-high social smackdowns.
Can’t you be about the values we need in government? Can’t you make logical arguments instead of shrill ones?
What you’re doing with your self-imagined press wars isn’t working – for your party or for real people.
Think of the time that could be used to do something worthwhile in the universe instead of crafting snarky press releases that go nowhere and benefit nobody.
