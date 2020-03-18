The state’s Public Service Commission this month announced a stipulation and agreement for settlement has been adopted in the complaint case Hampshire County 911 filed against Frontier Communications last May.
The settlement was reported in the Review 3 weeks ago.
Frontier has agreed to run secondary lines from the Augusta, Romney and Capon Bridge Exchanges into the 911 call center on Jersey Mountain Road by the end of July.
That should ensure that land lines in the county won’t lose access to 911 as has happened more than a half dozen times in the last 18 months.
* * *
Romney Presbyterian has a new pastor. The Rev. Rob Vaughan began leading services in mid-February.
* * *
The Ice Mountain Writers of the Hampshire County Arts Council and the Fort Ashby Library are again jointly sponsoring their annual poetry contest with cash prizes to be awarded at the Poetry Tea at noon Saturday, April 25, at the library.
Entries are being accepted until April 4.
The contest has 4 age groups: grades K-5, 6-8, 9-12, and an adult category. For rules and entry forms call Jack Isemann at 304-298-3846 or the library at 304-298-4993.
* * *
Sen. Joe Manchin has sent 183 more speed test letters by West Virginia residents to Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, making 330 sent since July.
The speed tests highlight incorrect broadband coverage maps and support the need for the formation of a public feedback system to better assess broadband coverage across rural states like West Virginia.
* * *
A West Virginia Humanities Council mini-grant is headed to a regional group.
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College will use its grant to bring The Rustic Mechanicals to Moorefield for a Shakespeare performance and open-mic event.
The mini-grants support projects that request $1,500 or less. They are offered 4 times a year, with the next deadline April 1.
* * *
The Winchester area code, 540, is running out of numbers. Options are to split the region with one half keeping 540 and the other half getting a new area code, or overlaying the area so all new numbers get the new area code.
