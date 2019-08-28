ROMNEY — Needs for a site to which essential functions of the county health department could be relocated in an emergency and a volunteer to help brainstorm ways to increase the response to next year’s census were discussed at the county commission meeting yesterday.
County Health Department Administrator Stephanie Shoemaker reported that a “continuity of operations” plan designating the School for the Deaf and Blind as an alternate location in case the county health department must relocate in an emergency needs to be rethought, since the new WVSDB administration is running everything through Charleston and the health department has been unable to get confirmation that they could still use the site.
She asked the commission if the county had a new alternate location to suggest, explaining they would need a couple of offices with access to internet, fax and phone.
In an emergency, the health department would no longer provide routine vaccinations and exams, but would need to have staff available for reports of health emergencies.
Having “continuity of operations” plans in place for essential services has been recommended by the federal government since the 9/11 attacks. The plans recognize that anything from the loss of the use of a single building (due to fire, for example) to a widespread natural disaster could disable an agency if it had no plans for emergency relocation.
Commission President Bob Hott suggested the emergency operations center in the basement of the 911 Center for a short-term solution, though Shoemaker had already learned it would be in use by others in a widespread disaster.
Commissioner Dave Parker suggested the Committee on Aging building on Route 50 east of Romney, which has space available, some freed by the closing of the county adult day care center at the end of 2014, and could provide the necessary internet, fax and phone.
Both Shoemaker and the commissioners agreed it would be a good solution, and Parker agreed to discuss this with the Committee on Aging board next week.
Local census official Steven Swingle asked for help in recruiting one more citizen volunteer to serve on the Hampshire County Complete Count Committee. The committee will meet monthly through the end of the year and perhaps a couple of times next year to brainstorm ways to promote awareness of the census and encourage people to participate.
Interested people should contact Swingle at 267-780-2530, or email him at steven.j.swingle@2020census.gov.
At least $675 billion of the taxes collected by the government returns in the form of government spending on schools and local programs, divided up according to population as determined by the census. Every person missed can mean thousands of dollars lost.
Also, the census is used for redistricting — and West Virginia is in danger of losing 1 of its 3 seats in Congress. As populations of other states grow and ours does not, West Virginia will need everyone to turn out and be counted to hold onto its 3rd Congressional seat.
In other business, the commissioners agreed to sign an agreement with the Town of Romney needed for the new sidewalk to run up the north side of U.S. 50 from High Street past The Bank of Romney Community Center, as part of the Romney Sidewalk Project.
Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle explained that the city is asking for easements because ripping up and replacing the old sidewalk will at times require them to set foot on someone’s property — though should any damage result, it will be repaired.
She also reported that the city received 3 bids on the project, all of them for less than the engineers had estimated the project will cost.
The commissioners approved a grant proposal to fund a new position for a recovery coach at the South Branch Valley Day Report Center in Romney. The day report center works with non-violent drug offenders referred to them by the courts as good prospects for rehabilitation.
It will be a 1-year position, but Day Report Director Cary Ours said prospects are good for continued funding. No matching funds were required from the county.
