CHARLESTON — The newest member of the House of Delegates is also one of the youngest, and he has Hampshire ties.
Trenton Barnhart was appointed to a vacant seat representing most of Pleasants and all of Ritchie counties. The 22-year-old St. Marys native is the grandson of Barbara Carl and the late Harold C. Carl and nephew of Circuit Court Judge Charles Carl.
Barnhart was among three names that the West Virginia Republican Party submitted to Justice.
The vacancy was created last month by the resignation of Republican Del. Jason Harshbarger, assistant majority whip and chairman of the committee on natural resources. He was also on the energy, judiciary and industry and labor committees.
Harshbarger has been employed by Dominion Energy for 14 years. A company spokeswoman said he will become the company’s state policy director but won’t lobby the legislature until a year after his resignation.
Barnhart’s appointment marks the first time in 13 years that Pleasants County will have a resident representing the 7th District in the House of Delegates.
“It’s an overwhelming feeling. I still can’t believe this is happening,” Barnhart told Parkersburg’s News and Sentinel. “I’m just incredibly honored, incredibly blessed, and just incredibly thankful for this opportunity.”
Barnhart, a 2015 graduate of St. Marys High School and 2018 graduate of the University of Charleston, had his name sent to the governor Sept. 12 to fill the vacancy left by Harshbarger, who resigned effective Aug. 30.
Barnhart is a compliance auditor for state Auditor J.B. McCuskey, a position he will have to resign. Prior experience includes working for the House of Delegates as a legislative analyst for the House Education Committee during the 2019 legislative session.
When lawmakers return to Charleston Sept. 23 for legislative interims, Barnhart will be joining a number of younger House members. These members include 19-year-old Del. Caleb Hanna, R-Nicholas, who is the youngest African-American in U.S. history to be elected to a state office, and 26-year-old Del. Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette, the assistant majority leader and the state’s Republican national committeewoman.
Barnhart said he would seek the support of the public by running for the District 7 seat in the 2020 election. He said it was the least he could do to give back to a community that has done so much for him.
