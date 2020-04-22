CAPON BRIDGE — Seven months after Judge Carter Williams ordered the town to replace or repair the bridge over Duff Lane, and a month after being sued for contempt of court for failure to act, Capon Bridge is prepared to use eminent domain to seize the 2 properties accessed over the bridge.
“We’re just trying to do the best for our citizens,” said acting Mayor Laura Turner at last Tuesday’s town council meeting, at which the council voted to use eminent domain if efforts to purchase the property remain unsuccessful and no other resolution to the problem can be found.
Back in October, the town’s lawyer Royce Saville was asked to negotiate a settlement with property owners Terry and Wanda Brinker and Eric and Debbie McDonald. The town believes his efforts constititute a response to the court order, and plans to contest the contempt of court charges on that basis.
However, no settlement has been reached.
The Thrasher Group estimates replacing the bridge would cost the town a minimum of $565,000, though this was described as just a rough estimate. COVID-19 restrictions kept Thrasher from doing a physical inspection, the mayor reported.
The bridge, which was acquired by the town in the late 1970s, crosses Dillon’s Run in the 100-year flood plain. According to Thrasher’s preliminary estimate, a 50-foot span with guardrails would be needed to replace it, and the necessary permits from the Department of Natural Resources would be expensive too.
The town cannot afford this without a levy to raise taxes on Capon Bridge residents — a high cost for town residents to pay for a bridge that would provide access to just 2 properties, neither of which lies inside the town limits and neither of which is owner-occupied, the mayor said.
The town sees acquiring the properties as a “more public-friendly solution” to the problem. The seized property would be turned into a public use area along the creek.
