ROMNEY — Have your eye on a peach pie? Then the annual WV Peach Festival is for you. Celebrating its 7th year, the gathering is a weekend long celebration of all things peachy. Fuzzy on the details? Here’s the lineup.
All entertainment and ceremonies are to be performed at the gazebo located on the corner of the Taggart Hall grounds. The festival will begin promptly at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 with an address from Stacie Land, Hampshire County Chamber of Commerce Executive Officer, and then a performance by the Hampshire High School band. Concurrently, the Rotary Club of Romney will be offering a free grilled lunch to the public nearby.
Later in the day at 6, The Flashbacks will perform a variety of cover songs, which will be followed by the crowning of Peach Pageant Royalty. At 7 p.m. food will be served by the Springfield Fire Company, including a roast corn dinner. Friday wraps up with a street dance and D.J, Matt Clower beginning at 9 p.m.
Saturday kicks off with a 5k race starting at 9 a.m at Taggart Hall. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and is $25 on race day. From 10 a.m. to noon the Steel Grovin’ band will be seeking a peach of your heart with a musical performance at the Gazebo. A car show will be held across the street in the Bank of Romney parking lot from 10 a.m. –– 3 p.m. At noon Michael the Magician performs followed by the Glory Bound Bluegrass Band at 2 p.m. and Raw Country at 4:45.
The parade lineup starts at 4 p.m. at the West Virginia School For the Deaf and Blind. Concluding the day is a second street dance with D.J. Laura Bowman.
Sunday begins at noon with the High Mountain Band, followed by Josh Oldaker at 2 p.m. and the Maysville Express at 3:15.
Craft and food vendors will be present on Saturday and Sunday along with a flea market. Additionally shops around town are offering special deals to festival patrons. Kids games and a bounce house can also be found Saturday and Sunday.
The aroma of fresh peach will fill the air as an assortment of fresh peaches, pies, jams, jellies, preserves, ice cream and everything peach will be available for purchase all 3 days.
For more details on the festival visit https://wvpeachfestival.wordpress.com/event-schedule/ or see our insert in last week’s Hampshire Review. It definitely won’t be the pits. Peach be with you.
