The white pages just got less neighborly.
Frontier’s new phone directory for the Potomac Highlands is now available, but you won’t find your phone number or your neighbors’ in it — provided you still have a landline.
The 2019-20 edition is a business directory only. The cover announces that residential white page listings can be found online at www.frontier.com/whitepages.
Without the residential listings, this year’s white pages have shrunk by two-thirds, from 219 pages to 66 for an area that stretches from Paw Paw and Cumberland on the north to the Pendleton County line.
Last year’s directory was the last one that was mailed to every customer, long a requirement for the phone companies.
In 2018, Frontier said that future editions would be online, but the company said print copies still would be available on request by calling 1-800-900-7524.
It turns out the print versions won’t be what they used to be.
For what it’s worth, the new directory has a slightly larger yellow pages section than in 2018. A quick check shows 96 yellow pages this year compared to 94 last, even though those counts both included nearly 20 pages of ads for Frontier itself.
Phone books have been in decline for most of the decade. The 2017 Frontier directory had 42 percent fewer pages than 2013’s, even though both used the same page size and type size.
The bigger decline — and the more costly — comes in the yellow pages, advertising Frontier sells at the back of each directory. Allowing for different page sizes, advertising in the August 2018 Potomac Highlands directory appears to be down by about a third from 2017.
Telephone directories — around since 1878 — serve a diminishing role and in recent years have met with 2 shifts in American lifestyle. Surveys in 2017 showed that 52 percent of households now have no landline service and that percentage keeps falling.
More people turn to the Internet to look up phone numbers. A variety of sites compete with Frontier’s since the Supreme Court ruled in 1991 that telephone companies cannot hold a copyright on their listings.
Rising environmental consciousness has led several cities to pass laws banning widespread distribution of phone books. A 2011 posting from the environmental advocate Tree Hugger claimed that publishing phone directories consumed 600,000 tons of paper and 1.4 million metric tons of greenhouse gases. o
