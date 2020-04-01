Red socialism
Editor:
In Krist Boardman’s column “Biden wins” he praises the theft of socialism with the example of the postal service. Is this the same postal service that is always in the red?
George Fontaine, Delray
Just a thought
Editor:
For many of us — retirees; school employees; other federal, state, and local employees; workers on- or off-the-job who are continuing to receive their salaries — our incomes have not been adversely affected by the coronavirus.
After counting our blessings, and when the federal checks arrive, perhaps we could consider passing the money on to or sharing it with individuals, families, or organizations that have been hardest hit with income loss.
I realize that trying to sort out those with incomes affected and those without would have delayed checks to those who are in desperate need. So this could be a way we who are very fortunate to have continuing incomes could “self sort.” Just a thought.
Margaret Shrewsbury,
Hanging Rock
Special education website
Editor:
During this difficult time, we would like to share with your readers the name of a special education website that we have found to be extremely helpful regarding IEPs and 504 Plans.
The name of the website is www.wrightslaw.com. This website provides responses to questions such as, “Coronavirus (COVID-19) Closed My Child’s School: Is the School Required to Make Up Missed Services or Complete Evaluations for Special Ed?” or “The School Closed Suddenly. Can you recommend resources so I can help her learn at home?”
This website has taught us a lot about IEPs, how to be an advocate for our child, and protecting our child’s rights. Therefore, we wanted to share it with others so that they will have a better knowledge of how to be an advocate for their child’s educational needs.
Dana and Chuck Sine,
Capon Bridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.