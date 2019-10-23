Most of us think that Washington doesn’t tell us much for our own good often, but on Friday one of our U.S. Senators and a commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission said something every computer-user and cell-phone-user in Hampshire County should pay attention to.
Get online and send a speed test to the FCC. It’s the only way we can counteract the misinformation that providers — particularly Frontier — have been feeding the federal agency that can open up the purse strings to fund faster service to Hampshire County.
How bad is the misinformation?
Well, the map that the FCC uses to determine if an area has adequate service is 2 years old and it shows — believe it or not — that almost all of Hampshire County has adequate access to broadband, whether that’s over land lines or cell service.
We’re talking places like Slanesville, Yellow Spring and Springfield here. Frontier, the only provider in those areas says that Internet download speeds are 10 megabits per second or better, which is fast enough to deny anyone federal funding to bring better speeds to those areas, but still less than half the speeds that the FCC considers minimal quality for broadband, 25 mbps.
And we find those 10-mbps claims incredible, meaning “not credible,” not “amazing.”
So how do we beat the claims that we’re being taken care of?
By offering the FCC the evidence that we’re not.
As Manchin said Friday, “get off your heinies” and take the online speed test at https://broadband.wv.gov/internet-speed-test.
FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel suggested that you conduct your tests several times, doing them on different days and at different times of day to give the FCC as much data as possible.
This needs all of us to participate.
If you’re really motivated, Rosenworcel also suggested filing complaints about inadequate service on the FCC website.
The “file a consumer complaint” option a fcc.gov offers a choice between filing a formal complaint and just “telling your story,” letting the FCC know about experiences relevant to policy-making.
So, Hampshire County, sign on and let the FCC know how bad — or entirely lacking — broadband service is here. It’s one time that you can make a material difference in Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.