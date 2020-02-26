CEFP committee details top concerns for aging buildings
The ongoing conversation swirling around the school bond, the School Building Authority funds and all of the construction, renovation, repairs and additions to Hampshire County Schools all started with the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan (or the 10-year plan), and more specifically, the folks who made up the committee that analyzed the current school facilities for safety concerns, demographic adherence and curriculum.
The committee to develop this plan was a collection of community members, business owners, teachers and parents of students who attend Hampshire County schools.
Travis Delaplain, president and CEO of FNB Bank, was on this planning committee, in the group that looked at the county in terms of the demographics, population and, by extension, how student enrollment will look in the schools in the next 10 years.
“Hampshire County has an aging population, a population that is stagnant and declining,” Delaplain said. “School enrollment is going to go down or become more concentrated.”
Delaplain said that with his wife Amy, who works at Romney Elementary, and his kids, who attend school in Hampshire County, he has specific insight into the state of the schools.
“I’m probably more in touch with the school system than some, but being on the committee provided more clarity, especially with the more outlying schools,” Delaplain explained.
There’s no getting around it: the schools are old. The schools that will be replaced and consolidated with this school bond have more issues than can be counted, ranging from water problems to safety concerns to health risks.
“There’s absolutely no blame on school maintenance, either,” Delaplain noted. “It’s just the wear and tear that comes with age.”
Ashley Suddath, another community member who worked on the planning committee, said that some of the findings at the schools surprised her a little.
“I don’t think I realized how old some of the buildings are, especially Romney Elementary,” Suddath said.
Emily Milleson of Springfield was the head of the curriculum subcommittee, looking at how instruction is organized and what the schools in the county might need moving forward regarding instructional design and delivery.
“I think that in many ways, the facilities and the curriculum goals are deeply integrated. They can impact one another and, ideally, should be in sync,” Milleson explained. “It’s remarkable, the level of curriculum that our teachers accomplish in our current facilities. I can only imagine what could be accomplished in new spaces.”
Some of the big-ticket obstacles to curriculum in the current facilities stem from the lack of flexibility in the instructional approach. Milleson noted that that the instructional spaces should be conducive to real-world application of learning, problem-based instruction and inclusion of enrichment opportunities, all of which are hard to come by in the aged and, in some schools, cramped nature of the facilities.
Suddath explained that she is on the PTO at Augusta Elementary, and that space is an issue. Many of the classes are at capacity, with 27 or 28 kids in classrooms, with outbuildings playing a necessary role.
“We have a lot of kids in the county leaving the main building to go outside for something other than recess,” Suddath said. This includes the kids that have to travel down the hill to the old middle school from Capon Bridge Elementary for their gym.
The school bond touches on the 5 elementary schools that are up for replacement, repairs and renovations to Hampshire High School and Capon Bridge Elementary’s lack of a gymnasium, and the common element underlying these schools is security.
“From the moment that students arrive at the school, they should experience a safe, caring environment,” said Milleson. “One key thing that I learned from being on the overall committee was that it is very difficult to fully secure buildings as old as ours.”
While many of the schools do have adequate security cameras, the lead concerns fall under the category of access, noting the number of entrances and exits to the schools and how much access an intruder would have if they gained entry.
Suddath said that she went to Augusta Elementary School, her father went there, her grandma and aunt both taught there and it’s the place where she technically met her husband, and so she had a connection to the facility.
“When we started talking about this, we started thinking that renovation might be an option, but the SBA formula was against renovation,” Suddath said. “I saw the pictures and the numbers, and understood that if we didn’t choose to build a new school, we wouldn’t get the money to fix it.”
She called the decision to put forward a plan for construction of 3 new elementary schools “a hard pill to swallow,” saying that the people on the committee attended these schools that were to be replaced.
“It’s not something that I took lightly, but it’s something that has to happen,” she said.
While it may seem like the bond carries a heavy price tag, the School Building Authority is nearly matching the amount of the bond call: the bond is for $26.2 million, while the SBA is putting up $24 million for the project.
“I think it’s very important for community members to know that the SBA will no longer pay for the cost of repairs to the majority of our elementary schools due to the age and outdated nature of the buildings,” Milleson said. “Passing the bond and building new schools are the only ways that we can get the funding help that we need from the state level.”
Suddath expressed that the school bond affects the entire Hampshire County community, not just those who have kids in the public school system.
“We weren’t sitting on the committee trying to decide what will be best for our own kids,” Suddath explained. “We were thinking about what was best for everyone.”
The bond call has many working parts, but Delaplain emphasized the importance of making an informed decision:
“I encourage everyone to be educated on the details before jumping to conclusions,” Delaplain said. “This can benefit the whole county. Better schools lead to a better environment, which results in a better community.”
