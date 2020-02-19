ROMNEY —Don Judy is in the catbird seat.
The Sunrise preacher’s name will be listed first in the 5-way Republican race for County Commissioner on May’s primary ballot.
The other names on the ballot will be, in order: Brian “Tad” Malcolm, David Cannon, James “J.W.” See and John Hicks Sr.
Names were drawn at 9 a.m. Tuesday in accordance with West Virginia election law. In other local contested races:
Jean Shoemaker will be listed 1st in the 3-way nonpartisan race for board of education, followed by Matthew Trimble and incumbent Bernie Hott. Voters will choose 2 board members to take office July 1.
On the Democratic ballot for prosecutor, Charlie Johnson III will be the 1st name on the ballot, above Harley Orrin Staggers III. The winner faces Republican Rebecca Miller in November.
Outgoing County Commissioner Dave Parker will be the 1st name on the ballot for Conservation District Supervisor, ahead of Keith Bohrer of Slanesville.
The incumbents drew the 2nd spot on the ballot behind challengers for 2 contested legislative seats.
In the 58th Delegate District, Hampshire County’s eastern side paired with most of Morgan County, George Miller will be listed ahead of incumbent Daryl Cowles. The winner faces Democrat Tom Hayden in November.
In the 15th Senate District, challenger Kenneth Mattson’s name will appear before Craig Blair.
At the top of the ballot, neither President Trump nor Gov. Jim Justice will appear 1st on the Hampshire County ballot.
Trump’s name will be 3rd in a list of 6 Republican candidates. Justice will be 2nd in a field of 7.
The next major deadline in the run-up to the primary is March 24. That’s the last day that someone wanting to stage a write-in campaign can file.
Write-in names don’t appear on the ballot, but are posted at each precinct. Votes for write-ins who don’t file won’t count.
