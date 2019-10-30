Two Hampshire County 4-H members earned the prestigious I Dare You Award during this year’s 4-H Achievement Banquet and Awards Program.
The honorees are Allison Hott and Bradley Sions.
The award today goes to 4-H'ers in Hampshire County who best exemplify the 4-H ideals of leadership, achievement and four-fold development. This award is usually given to 4-H'ers who are juniors in high school or older, have been a 4-H member for at least 5 years and have received the 4-H Charting Pin.
Allison Hott has strived to encompass the ideals of four-fold development throughout her 4-H career. Allison has been a member of the West Virginia 4-H Program’s Capon Bridge Fort Edwards 4-H Club. She has engaged in multiple aspects of the 4-H program on the county and state levels.
Within her local 4-H club, Allison has served as the president, vice-president, secretary, health officer, game leader and song leader. As a 4-H teen leader, she has actively helped plan and lead numerous 4-H club learning events. Her peers elected her to these offices because she has proven herself as a leader in all that she is involved with.
Allison received her 4-H Charting Pin during county 4-H camp, where she has also served as the Sagamore of the Cherokee Tribe. She is the recipient of the Health H, Service, Outstanding Tribesman, Senior, and numerous felt awards. She has received multiple blue ribbons on 4-H photo entries at the county and state levels, as well as blue and gold ribbons for her excellent 4-H project work. Many of her exhibits have been showcased at the West Virginia State Fair. She is a recipient of the Herdsman Award at the Hampshire County Fair. As a swine exhibitor, she was also awarded Hampshire County Fair’s Swine Grand Champion.
Allison has used her Hands to Larger Service throughout her 4-H career. She shared in her 4-H Activity Record that “mentoring another 4-H member with their swine project book” was her favorite 4-H club activity because “I enjoyed helping her with her book and spending time with my friend.” A sampling of her community service projects include: delivering baked goods to the elderly, packing goody bags for nursing home residents, packing shoeboxes for church, beautification projects at Capon Bridge Elementary School, making fruit gift boxes for the elderly, food pantry donations, serving benefit meals, serving breakfasts to raise money for Christmas presents for families, tree plantings at her school, clothing drives, decorating the Christmas tree at the Capon Bridge Library, serving meals to Veterans and stuffing stockings for soldiers.
Allison is kind and thoughtful young leader. Congratulations to an active 4-H member who always strives to “Make the Best Better.”
Bradley Sions has been a member of the West Virginia 4-H Program’s Capon Bridge Fort Edwards Community Club. In Bradley’s 4-H club, Capon Bridge Fort Edwards, he has served as the president and secretary. His peers have elected him to positions within his club because of his leadership skills. He has further served his community as a 4-H teen leader. As a 4-H teen leader, he has assumed integral roles on the 4-H camp planning committee and other county level learning opportunities.
Bradley has shown tremendous leadership skills through the West Virginia 4-H Program. Bradley has been an active member with the 4-H Stockman’s Judging Team. In this capacity he placed first in our state at the West Virginia Beef Expo Stockman’s Judging Contest, and third place with his team. He has also represented Hampshire County in 4-H livestock judging and the WVU Potomac State Catamount Showdown Steer and Heifer Show. He has further participated in Virginia’s Skyline Stockman’s Contest. He has received Reserve Grand Champion and Junior First Year Showmanship during the Hampshire County Fair with his beef projects.
Bradley is a recipient of the West Virginia 4-H Charting Pin. While at county 4-H camp, he has earned numerous honors such as Outstanding Tribesman recognition, service awards and felt awards. Bradley has consistently exhibited blue ribbon photos and 4-H project exhibits at the West Virginia State Fair. He has also represented our county at WV 4-H Teen Leadership and Charting Weekend at WVU Jackson’s Mill. These leadership opportunities and awards are extensive, and speak to his leadership skills.
Community service is an important component of the 4-H program. Bradley has an impeccable service record as has engaged in numerous activities to better his community. At his church he serves as an usher and assists with the Kids Ministry Program. He has engaged in trash pick-ups in his neighborhood, he has participated in landscaping beautification projects with his 4-H club at Capon Bridge Elementary School, he has engaged in local clothing drives, made goody bags for nursing home residents, and he’s delivered blankets for Project Linus. On his 4-H activity record, Bradley listed “community service projects” as the 4-H club activity that meant the most to him. Bradley stated this because “I enjoy bettering the community that I have grown up in.”
Those that know Bradley would certainly agree. He is a kind-hearted leader that encourages others to be their best. He is a positive role model in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.