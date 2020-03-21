As of 5:30 p.m. on March 21, West Virginia has 11 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Counties with positive cases: Jackson (1), Jefferson (2), Kanawha (1), Marshall (2), Mercer (2), Monongalia (1), Tucker (2)
