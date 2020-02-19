I am Norma Wagoner, Democratic candidate for re-election to a 4th term in the upcoming 2020 election as Hampshire County Assessor.
Being a lifelong resident and taxpayer of Hampshire County has given me a special interest in the county and the citizens.
With over 31 years of experience in the assessor’s office and as assessor I have the knowledge to continue moving the office forward; it is important to keep up with the latest technology.
My goal is to continue to work with the public and my fellow county officials. I have always had an open-door policy and taxpayers are welcome to come in any time with their questions and concerns.
It is very important to listen to the taxpayer and every citizen and treat each one with respect. Communication is a key aspect of the assessor position and I try to do what’s best for the taxpayer, but also what is within the realm of the law.
I pride myself on being a positive person and good listener. But I won’t play the political game of promising taxpayers anything that I can’t fulfill unless it’s within the realm of the law.
I do my job as required by the State of West Virginia statute. I have a great staff and appraisers who are willing to assist the taxpayer in many ways.
During my tenure as Assessor I have brought electronic filing for personal property assessing along with the filing of West Virginia State Agriculture Farm Census Reports. I feel that it is important to make the process of filing the forms as smooth as possible and save them the inconvenience of making a trip to the office if possible.
I have been responsible for going to different areas of the county to do personal property assessing, farm reports and to issue dog licenses, etc. I have worked to bring the assessor’s office web-site up to date with the current tax maps and property owner information.
I believe in keeping the taxpayer informed of upcoming deadlines by placing signs along the roads in the county and local newspaper articles of the information that is important to the taxpayers.
I with my husband Robert “Bob” Wagoner reside on Jersey Mountain Road, in Romney. We have 2 children, 3 granddaughters and 1 great-grandson.
