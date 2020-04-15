State folklife grant reunites local fiddlers
The sound of old-time fiddle music conjures what seems like a distant memory: a haunting melody floating on a warm breeze, from a fiddler on the back porch of a farmhouse at the end of a long day, maybe 150 years ago.
It’s the grizzled great-grandfather of bluegrass music, and it’s a genre that Capon Bridge resident Dakota Karper calls “community music.” With her West Virginia Folklife apprenticeship with Paw Paw native Joe Herrmann, she has the opportunity to continue to hone her craft and challenge herself musically.
The Folklife program is a project through the West Virginia Humanities Council, and its goal is to document, sustain and bring attention to some of the Mountain State’s exciting cultural heritage. The term “folklife” is defined as the art and culture that’s reflective of traditional knowledge and connection to community.
Some of the areas the Folklife apprenticeship covers this spring are home birth midwifery, seed saving and related storytelling and old-time banjo and fiddle music.
Karper, who lives in Capon Bridge and teaches her own music lessons through The Cat and the Fiddle, said that she had apprenticed with Herrmann once before, when she was considerably younger (she was 11).
“I was quite young during the first one, and really just learning to master the basics of my instrument at the time,” Karper recalled. “I’m very excited to be a part of this apprenticeship now as a more seasoned fiddler and be able to dive deeper, honing in on the techniques and approaches to old-time music that Joe takes.”
Herrmann said that he’s been dabbling in old-time fiddle music since the 70s and is one of the members of the Critton Hollow String Band. As a “master artist” for the apprenticeship, Herrmann’s role is as Karper’s teacher and mentor.
Herrmann said that he’s been a part of the apprenticeship program 3 or 4 times in the past, and that this was his second time working with Karper.
“I’ve known her all along,” he explained. “In Hampshire County, there’s a very strong wealth of this music, and her father plays the banjo. Whenever people are getting together, she’s usually a part of it.”
The apprenticeship began officially in March for Karper and Herrmann, but when the COVID-19 pandemic picked up, the fiddlers have had to put their sessions on hold.
Once they’re allowed to continue with the apprenticeship, Karper said that she’s excited about having the structure added to her routine.
“Though I am always trying to learn new things on my own, the commitment of having to show up and be accountable to my teacher for the time I have practiced I think will really help me to be more diligent in my discipline,” Karper explained.
Herrmann added that the few sessions that he’s had with Karper so far have gone well.
“I felt like we got off to a really great start,” he said. “She’s serious about it and she’s dedicated herself to it and she’s learned fast. She’s like a sponge.”
Karper, who has been teaching her own lessons through her Capon Bridge studio, said that old-time music appeals to her because of the inclusivity of the genre.
“It’s very approachable for anyone to be able to pick up an instrument and, fairly quickly, be able to join in a jam and play along,” Karper said. “It’s friendly and welcoming.”
As a teacher of the genre herself, Karper said that it is “humbling” to be back in the role as student under Herrmann.
“A good teacher always knows that they don’t know everything,” Karper said. “If I want to continue bettering myself, both for myself and my students, I need to be constantly challenging myself to learn something new. I am of the philosophy that there is always something we can learn from someone else.”
She also called it a “tremendous privilege” to be studying with Herrmann because of his vast experience.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on Karper’s apprenticeship plans, it has also thrown a wrench in her other musical ventures as well. She was supposed to be on tour with Brendan Hearn, a good friend of hers and a cello player from Cleveland, playing in venues such as the Jalopy in New York City. While she said that the vanishing of these plans does present a challenge, she explained that there are some positives that she’s gotten out of the new restrictions emerging due to the virus.
“In some ways, though, having to stay home now and being able to spend so much time focusing on my music for myself has been a wonderful thing,” acknowledged Karper. “I have spent time practicing and even writing some of my own music that I would not have done if life was business as usual.”
While Karper may not be able to continue with her apprenticeship until the COVID-19 shadow has lifted, she has something to look forward to in returning to her sessions with Herrmann.
“Joe has a lifetime of knowledge to share and pass on,” she said. “I am a young person eager to learn and apply what I’m learning to my daily life, but also immediately ready to turn around and start sharing and teaching what I’m learning to others.”
