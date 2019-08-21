RMS digs Fields
Editor:
Romney Middle School would like to thank Walter Fields for donating his time and energy to support the Romney Middle School outdoor classroom project. Mr. Fields graciously excavated and hauled gravel to prepare the site. Without his hard work, the vision for our outdoor classroom would not be accomplished. We appreciate his support of our school and students.
RMS staff and students
A+ DOH job
Editor:
I am 75 years old and other than 4 years, 8 months, have resided on Parker Road my entire life. Until recently this road was in the worst condition ever from encroaching vegetation and had created quite a dilemma.
After waiting to see something done, I got agitated and cut an eighth of a mile of the roadway from my house toward Romney. Within a couple weeks, 2 dedicated workers from the Division of Highways brought their equipment and are doing the best cutting job I have ever observed on our road.
Steve Tutwiler is operating the tractor/brush cutter and his co-worker that doesn’t want to be recognized but is doing a great job of directing traffic and removing roadway debris and trash have the situation under control.
I greatly appreciate the pride and excellent workmanship these men show when performing their tasks for the Division of Highways. Thanks for your hard work.
Jerry Staggs, Romney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.