Hampshire County continues to sit on the edge of disaster as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages lives around us.
Three active cases of the virus were reported in Hampshire County as of Tuesday. One was being treated at Winchester Medical Center and the other 2 are at home. One was reported Saturday and the other Tuesday.
But to the north, Allegany County, Md., recorded its 14th death Monday.
To the south, the National Guard spent Monday testing the 575 employees at Pilgrim’s Pride chicken-processing plant in Moorefield. On Tuesday, Moorefield community members were being tested.
Results are expected in 2 to 3 days.
As of Monday, Hardy County had 17 active cases.
At a press conference Friday, Gov. Jim Justice ordered the Guard to Hardy County to conduct the testing.
Justice said during a press conference Friday that the West Virginia National Guard was headed to the Pilgrim's Pride chicken processing plant in Moorefield after unconfirmed reports of cases at the facility.
“We’re going to do some extensive testing there and try to nip that in the bud and stop it as fast as we possibly can in order to be able to keep that plant moving and all happening as it should,” he said
To the east, Winchester and surrounding Frederick County, Va., have 132 positive cases — to Hampshire’s 9 — with 16 hospitalized and 2 deaths.
Further east, the V.A. hospital in Martinsburg, which serves veterans from here, has reported an outbreak.
Four people have died there. Seven veterans, a veteran who’s also an employee and 11 other employees have all tested positive for the virus.
Statewide, the slow crawl back to normal conditions continues.
The next major step in reopening the economy will come next Thursday, May 21, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
On that date, Justice said Monday, outdoor recreational rentals, outdoor motor sports and power sports can begin. State campgrounds will be open, but only to West Virginians; outsiders are still banned.
However, the 14-day quarantine for out-of-staters will be discontinued on May 21.
Large specialty retail stores will be able to open then and restaurants can resume indoor dining — but at only 50 percent capacity and with proper social distancing.
And looking a little further ahead, the state is targeting June 8 as opening day for youth sports.
“That’s good news for the kids,” said Hampshire County Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker.
