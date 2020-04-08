Valley Health is looking for a few good friends to produce 10,000 facemasks in the next 2 weeks.
The healthcare provider, which operates Hampshire Memorial Hospital along with 5 others, issued the call over the weekend.
“These masks will go a long way in helping us preserve and extend our supply of personal protective equipment,” hospital spokeswoman Melanie Lewis said.
Flyers and Facebook postings from Valley Health point participants toward instructions at valleyhealthlink.com/maskdonation. Download the VHS pattern and step-by-step instructions and drop off completed masks at any of the system’s 6 hospitals.
Valley Health has a limited supply of pre-cut mask kits for those who don’t sew. Call 540-536-8158 for details.
If you have fabric to donate or want to help make kits, email donations@valleyhealthlink.com.
If sewing isn’t your strong suit, but you want to help, visit valleyhealthlink.com/howyoucanhelp.
