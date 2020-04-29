It could be Clinton, Bush, Obama or Trump; it wouldn’t matter they (meaning the press) would be out to crucify them.
During each of their reigns as president they were criticized by the media of opposing sides, so nothing there is new.
In the United States we have faced more than a few outbreaks of diseases. Many have had spawned vaccines that have for the most part eradicated the diseases here in the USA.
Smallpox, 1633-1634; Yellow fever, 1793; Cholera, 3 waves between 1832-1866; Scarlet fever, 1858; Typhoid, 1906-7; the Spanish flu, 1918; Diphtheria, 1921-1925; polio, peaking between 1916-1955; 2nd measles outbreak, 1981-1991; and if you will, contaminated water in Milwaukee, 2013; whooping cough, 2010 and 2014; and last but not least, HIV and AIDS, 1980 to present.
And while many of these have had cures or preventive measures that will limit the amount of deaths, nothing has prepared us for COVID19. I liken it to 9/11 where suddenly we are in the throes of disaster.
There are those critics who would say that the president is to blame for not acting fast enough.
While I don’t agree with everything that comes out of his mouth, his response was very quick when it came to his initial response to a travel “restrictions” with China, which was a week after the announcement of the 1st USA COVID 19 announcement. And I quote “Indeed, on Jan. 24, a week before the travel restrictions, the CDC confirmed 2 cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. from people who had returned from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began”.
Some would say it should have been an outright ban, but hindsight is always better than reality. And the critics of his use of “restrictions” were up in arms from both sides of the isle because he did this.
Can you imagine if he had banned the travel? You’ve heard the old saying dammed if you do and dammed if you don’t, well welcome to being a president.
Ponder this for a moment: on Jan. 24 we were informed that 2 people in Washington State have the disease. Now let’s thing about this for a moment.
The incubation period is approximately 14 days. And the next version of this shows up in California on Feb. 26 and they hadn’t even been out of the country. How did they get it?
I will share a personal experience on this. I traveled to Saipan on Jan. 31, arriving on Feb. 2, flying through Norita, Japan. My flight was nonstop from Dulles International to Japan. Fourteen and a half hours and believe me after a few hours I had get up and walk around.
I stopped frequently to stand in the galley and talked with the flight attendants and sometimes other travelers. Including a few military personnel heading to Guam.
About 2 hours before landing, one of the male flight attendants arrived in the back with a box. One of the other attendants asked what was in it and he said they were masks for their return flight to the States.
When I asked why, he stated that they would be bringing a flight of Chinese- Americans home on the last flight United Airlines would fly out of China.
I learned from him that all United, Delta, American and Hawaiian Airlines flights were being suspended in or out of China effective on Monday, Feb. 3.
A bit of a timeline:
• Dec. 31, 2019: WHO says mysterious pneumonia sickening dozens in China.
• Jan. 11, 2020: China reports 1st novel coronavirus death.
• Jan. 23, 2020: China imposes strict lockdown in Wuhan.
• Jan. 24, 2020: 1st confirmed case in the United States.
• Jan. 30, 2020: WHO declares global health emergency.
Talk about fast-moving. If Congress would move even one 10th of one percent as fast as this disease, we might have a better America.
I’m so irritated over this blame game that I wrote the following to a friend of mine:
“I find that blaming the president, no matter present or former is in itself a form of escapism. Another word is fantasy. Over the last 4 presidencies if something isn’t perfect or they don’t respond the way someone (usually the media) wants, it’s fair game to blame the president. Unfortunately, they put on their pants just like we do. And they have the same shortcoming we do. And no matter who they are they will not live up to our standards.”
I have read many a pundit over these last few months and find that most of them like to blame a president when they need to realize that much of the problem rests squarely on the shoulders of the governors of individual states. The presidents only have power to recommend and not enforce a recommendation.
Whether it was Clinton, or Bush, or Obama or now Trump, no president will meet the high expectations of the media. I find it amazing that many of these critics when faced with their own flaws fail miserably.
If you don’t believe me, look at all of the sexual harassment accusations that brought down many news anchors and reporters and executives from almost all of the top media outlets over the last year.
Jesus said to those wanting to stone a woman caught in adultery John 8:7 “Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.”
It is said that people who live in glass houses shouldn’t through stones…maybe their right.
