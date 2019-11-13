CAPON BRIDGE — A $1.2 million federal grant will solve a lot of sewage problems in the Capon Bridge area.
The town of Capon Bridge was awarded the money by the Economic Development Administration in an announcement Monday. Combined with $1 million in state funding and $300,500 in local funds, Capon Bridge will be able to update its wastewater treatment plant and expand it to include the Hampshire County Economic Development Authority’s technology park east of town.
The project will:
• Allow Capon Bridge to replace its old and inadequate sewer plant that has been cited for numerous environmental violations over the last 3 years;
• Allow the Development Authority to bring water and sewer service to the technology park after shutting down its separate wastewater plant in 2016. The park’s main tenant, Direct Answer, is on a septic system now.
• Allow veneer manufacturer S.J. Morse to move into the park and expand its operations.
• Bring Central Hampshire Public Service District to the east end of the county as the operator of the technology park system, getting the development authority out of the utility business.
“It’s the best resolution for everything involved,” said Hampshire Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson.
The federal EDA said the funding will likely create 43 jobs, retain 23 others and create $2.6 million in economic growth.
Capon Bridge’s grant was part of $7 million announced by Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin for 8 projects around the state.
“West Virginia is finally getting its fair share to build an ecosystem for entrepreneurship where small businesses and communities can thrive,” Capito said Monday.
“I am glad to see that the Economic Development Administration is supporting West Virginia by investing in our regional economies and infrastructure,” Manchin said.
Morse’s announced a year ago that it wanted to move to the technology park was the key that unlocked federal funding to pay half the cost of the project.
Without it, Capon Bridge would have been on the hook for the entire $2 million needed to replace the sewer plant in town.
