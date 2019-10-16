Dear Gov. Justice,
Why won’t you come to Hampshire County?
You’re the governor of all 55 counties in the 35th State. We know you can find your way all across southern West Virginia and even up through the Northern Panhandle. Even though you’re a Marshall grad, you go to WVU and the surrounding region.
But we in the state’s oldest county have yet to see you.
Two years ago this paper asked you to come for a visit. That request was met with radio silence.
We even pointed out that in the run-up to the October 2017 special election on the big road bond that you made a swing through the Eastern Panhandle that included visits to Mineral, Hardy, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties — but not Hampshire, even though I’m pretty sure you had to pass through here to get to some of those stops.
Of course, since you’ve decided to run for re-election and the election is barely a year away, any visit now would seem more like a campaign stop that a gubernatorial visit.
That’s a shame.
We could use some attention — or at least some understanding — from Charleston. (And even though you have balked at living in the governor’s mansion, you still head a government that thinks the whole state revolves around Charleston. I can provide you with discouraging examples if you need any.)
Come get to know us and let us get to know you. Take a bow for the roadwork that’s finally getting done.
Visit our biggest state institution, the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. It’s the 3nd-largest employer in the county, you know. The educators there are doing great work in a beautiful and historic setting that sorely needs updating. You need to see it firsthand.
WVSDB’s position as our 3nd-largest employer is both a testament to the importance the schools have in our county and a sign of our weakness. We need jobs, Governor, and we’re in a great position to draw employers, sitting in cost-of-living friendly West Virginia just next door to the booming D.C.-Northern Virginia region.
But we need infrastructure, first by way of broadband access. It’s not just pitiful; it’s non-existent. Parts of the county still can’t get wired to the Internet and we have expanses with no cell service either.
We’re probably not much different than most counties in our needs for new schools and wider roads, but we’re in a position that a little investment here has a much greater likelihood of an economic takeoff that would benefit the entire state.
But you can’t see that if you don’t come visit. Please find the time. The reasons are waiting.
