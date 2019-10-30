ROMNEY — Four men have pled guilty to charges brought against them this year during hearings earlier this month.
• Levi Conard, 31, pled guilty to an unlawful attempt to purchase a firearm. The crime carries a sentence of 1 to 5 years in prison to be determined by the judge.
The offer includes a recommendation of 2 years.
• Jacob Russell pled guilty to a count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. The crime carries an indefinite sentence of 1 to 5 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
The offer indicated that the prosecutor would not oppose an alternative sentence.
Russell was indicted along with Robert Wayne Boyer on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy. Russell’s delivery charge was dismissed.
The charging documents say Boyer, 29, sold .1587 grams of meth to a confidential informant of the State Police for $100 on Aug. 1, 2018. The 2nd count says Boyer conspired with Russell, 19, to commit the delivery offense.
• Ronald Brown Jr. pled guilty to delivery of a controlled substance, heroin, which carries a prison sentence of 1 to 15 years.
The prosecutor will not oppose an alternative sentence.
Brown was charged with the crime by the September grand jury. The charging documents say that on Oct. 19 last year, he sold 4 individual packs of heroin to a confidential informant of the State Police for $100.
• James T. Moore, 25, of Franklin pled guilty to conspiring to commit malicious assault, which carries a sentence of 1 to 5 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.
Other counts against him will be dropped, but he will be required to pay restitution to the assault victim.
In May, Moore and 2 other men — Trey J. Schooley of Grafton and Justen R. Smith of Moorefield — were charged by the grand jury 11 times each over the assault of another Potomac Highlands Regional Jail inmate in July 2018.
They were all charged with malicious assault, conspiracy to assault; strangulation, 2 counts of conspiracy to strangle; 2nd-degree sexual assault, conspiracy to commit 2nd-degree sexual assault, 3rd-degree sexual abuse, 2 counts of battery and 2 counts of conspiracy to commit battery.
Schooley was charged a 12th time for, authorities say, putting his hands around the victim’s neck and choking him.
The charges say the trio used underwear, a broom handle and their own body waste in the crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.