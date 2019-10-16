INWOOD — An Augusta man died in a 4-vehicle crash last Wednesday night on the Exit 5 off-ramp of I-81, the West Virginia State Police say.
Brandon Lee White, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 8:40 p.m. crash, police said in a news release. They said White was not wearing a seat belt,
White was driving a 2012 Nissan Xterra SUV south when he sped off the highway and attempted to pass 3 vehicles also exiting, sideswiping them.
White's SUV then ran through a guardrail, rolled several times through a wooded area and came to rest upright, police said.
A passenger was seriously hurt, but is expected to recover, police said. The passenger's name was not immediately available.
The people in the other vehicles were not hurt, the release said.
Berkeley County Ambulance Authority Medic 983 and the South Berkeley Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Police said their investigation is ongoing.
