MOOREFIELD — To maintain momentum in the emerging craft-beverage economy — including the production of sodas, teas, beers, wines and spirits — Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College Foundation and Robert C. Byrd Institute will present the Potomac Highlands’ Craft: A Farm-to-Bottle Summit.
The event is free and open to the public, and will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Swilled Dog Hard Cider, 28 Pendleton County Industrial Park, Upper Tract.
Attendees can register at tinyurl.com/PotomacHighlandsFarmtoBottle.
Participants will explore ways that craft producers can partner with and engage various interests in agriculture, hospitality and tourism to build markets for this growing business sector, said Bill Woodrum, RCBI director of entrepreneurship and agricultural innovations.
“This event is a must for brewers, farmers, retailers and others in the region who are interested in becoming part of this rapidly expanding market,” EWVCTC President Chuck Terrell says.
The summit is part of RCBI's statewide effort to build the region’s craft beverage economy.
For more information, call Tina Metzer at 304-434-8000 or email her at tina.metzer@easternwv.edu. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.