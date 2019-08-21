ROMNEY — Hampshire County Schools held their annual “Stuff The Bus” campaign. Director of Transportation Calvin Davis said they “filled 3 buses about half full,” and “received over $700 in monetary donations.”
This is the 4th year Hampshire County has participated in the event Davis told the Review in early August. The nationwide event ensures the first day of school isn’t any more stressful than it already is –– helping kids feel confident as they walk through the doors.
According to a study by the National Center of Education Statistics, 94% of public school teachers say they spend their own money without reimbursement to buy supplies for their classroom. The nationwide event ensures the first day of school isn’t any more stressful than it already is –– helping kids feel confident as they walk through the doors.
This year’s campaign “exceeded our expectations,” concluded Davis who was happy with the turnout.
