If you’re a grandparent — or aunt or uncle or some other relative — raising kids, a 10-session course from the Extension Service wants you.
Kinship Care is being offered starting next Tuesday at the Hampshire County Health Department in Augusta. Sessions run Tuesday and Friday afternoons through April 3.
“It is a need across our state,” Extension Agent Kelly Hicks says. WVU has developed the 10-part pilot program to address the needs.
Session topics range from navigating the school system to response to addiction to social media and technology.
“We’ll be bringing in special guest speakers,” Hicks promised.
As much as anything, she said, the course will provide grandparents a way to interact with others in the same situation.
“They want to learn,” Hicks said. “They need a program that will help them support each other.”
Sessions run from 1 to 2:30 p.m. each day. To register or for more information, call the Extension Office at 304-822-5013.
The topics for March 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 31 and April 3 are Effective Family Communication, Parenting in the 21st Century, Family Relationships, Self-Care and Stress Management, Healthy Eating and Active Lifestyles, Social Media and Technology, Navigating the School System, Navigating the Legal System, The Family Response to Addiction and Response to Child Maltreatment.
