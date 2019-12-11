AUGUSTA — The fire that consumed a house on Sherman Drive Sunday morning got a head start on responders.
“A neighbor called it in,” explained Augusta Fire Chief George Weaver, who lives nearby. “I could see the glow when I left my house.”
The home, about 3 miles south of U.S. 50 off Little Cacapon Road South, stood vacant. It was owned by Ruth Zell, who was out-of-state at the time.
“The home is a total loss,” Weaver said.
The nature of the fire was not suspicious, Weaver said, and the fire marshal’s office ruled it of unknown origin.
Fire crews from Slanesville, Romney, Levels, Springfield Valley and North River Valley responded, hauling water to the site. The Augusta Rescue Squad and Potomac Edison were also called to the scene.
