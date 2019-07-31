One day last week I was scrolling through the news feed on my phone. As is often the case, I began feeling mad, heartbroken, or a combination of both.
There was the report on drug company employees joking about the opioid epidemic and their role in saturating our region with highly addictive drugs that have ravished and destroyed families and communities. Then, there were multiple articles highlighting the dysfunction of our nation’s leaders.
I read headlines regarding murders, potential natural disasters, and international unrest. Just when I thought I might start singing Anne Murray’s classic, “A Little Good News,” a video link caught my eye.
Tom Hanks was portraying one of my childhood idols, Mr. Rogers, in a movie preview. I read on with excitement. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” will premiere this Thanksgiving, highlighting the impact Fred Rogers had on a magazine reporter. I immediately thought of the impact Fred Rogers had on me.
As a little girl, we didn’t have access to hundreds of television channels. I was nearly in junior high school before we got our first satellite dish. Before then, we had an antenna with about 6 channels. One of which was PBS. It was there that I met Mr. Rogers.
Every day, he’d greet me from inside our television by telling me he’d always wanted to have a neighbor just like me. He always wanted to live in a neighborhood with me.
He’d ask me to make the most of this beautiful day and then entertain me for 30 minutes with stories about feelings, acceptance, and imagination. When he changed his shoes and took his cardigan off at the end of each episode, he promised he’d be back when the day was new, and I’d have things I’d want to talk about. He would, too.
Mr. Rogers liked me just the way I was, because he said there was no one else in the world just like me. Of course, I wanted to be his neighbor.
Years ago, my husband gave me a Mr. Rogers coffee mug for Christmas. Mr. Rogers’ words of encouragement surround his smiling face on the mug. Even better, when it’s filled with hot coffee, his sports jacket turns into a brown cardigan.
I love that cup. Just reaching for it in the morning gives me such a good feeling, a happy feeling, to know I’m alive. I wake up ready to say, “I think I’ll make a snappy new day.”
It’d be easy to get bogged down in the negative national news on my screen. Yet, last week, Mr. Rogers appeared amongst the negativity and reminded me that he likes, “that deep part of you that allows you to stand for those things without which humankind cannot survive. Love that conquers hate, peace that rises triumphant over war, and justice that proves more powerful than greed.”
Thus, I was reminded, maybe we can see a little good news, if we stop and see a little more Mr. Rogers.
