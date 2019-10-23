Rio Liberty Store celebrated customer appreciation day on Saturday, Oct. 19, with 10 years of service to the community and will be having their annual Halloween Trunk or Treat on Saturday evening beginning at 6 p.m. for anyone wanting to participate
Also Grassy Lick Community Center will be having the annual Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 26, beginning at 6 p.m.
The past 2 weekends have been beautiful Fall days for weddings — with Oct. 12 being an ocean-front wedding for Candi Fitzwater to Aaron Hall and followed by a reception at the Rio School House the following evening and on Saturday, Oct. 19, Kimberly and Kevin Milbourne were married at the Grassy Lick Community Center. Congratulations to both these new couples.
Congratulations to Steven and Tara Riggleman on the arrival of a baby boy on Oct. 13. He has been named Bentley Paul and was welcomed home by brothers Braxton and Blane. The Rigglemans also celebrated their wedding anniversary on Oct. 19.
Ernie and Betty Racey enjoyed having Amanda Twigg and Brian Mansinon and Cindy Twigg as dinner guests Thursday night.
Family members celebrated the 1st. birthday of little Kayden Ayers on Saturday with a party. Kayden is the son of Krista and E. J. Ayers.
Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the families of 2 young men from the Augusta community that passed away recently — Brandon White and Jason Hott.
Ernie and Betty Racey enjoyed Saturday, Oct. 19, when 15 descendants of the late Hiram Lee Kline spent the day exploring the old plots, homesteads and stories of Pot Lick Cove life and of school days in Horn Camp School.
The cousins joining in with us were from Ocean City, Md., Wardensville, Fisher, and Rockoak. Following the day of reminiscing of her grandparents, the Klines, Vauda Kidwell of Augusta visited with grandson, Kevin Kidwell and family here. o
