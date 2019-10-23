Also on Oct 26, at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club the Neighbor to Neighbor group will sponsor a health fair from 9 a.m. to noon, including flu, pneumonia and hepatitis shots, eye screening, fire safety, nutritional and drug-addiction information and 1-mile exercise walk. There will also be a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Sunday, Nov. 3, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Ruritan Club, Neighbor to Neighbor will hold a chili and soup cook-off. There will also be a silent auction and prizes. Freewill donations will be accepted.
On Saturday, Nov. 16, Shiloh UMC will hold a free community Thanksgiving meal from 4 to 7 p.m. Donations will be accepted.
Bethel UMC will hold its Feed the Flock soup and sandwich lunch on Nov. 4. I will have to miss this one; I will be in the Martinsburg VA hospital for a hernia repair surgery.
Happy birthday wishes to Abigail Smith, Oct. 28; Carol Robertson, Nov. 5; and Amy Brill, Nov. 6.
Congratulations to Paul and Missy Lockhard who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Oct. 24 and Tom and Nancy Pugh who will be celebrating on Oct. 28. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.