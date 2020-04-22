Another week has gone by and no one has been traveling, visiting, entertaining or eating out. The new eating out is you call your favorite restaurant, make your order and drive by, pick it up and you are eating out.
Most everyone celebrated Easter in the best way they could. Some ministries are planning an Easter Service in June or whenever this lock down is over.
Those having take out for Easter dinner from Matt and Michele Embrey and sons Alex and Eli were Gig and Gale Smith, Randy, Wanda, Amanda, Rylee and Lana Koontz. The food was delicious and you even had a little extra to last another day or 2.
Prayers and get-well wishes to all those not feeling well and birthday wishes to those having April birthdays.
Keep our country and the whole world in your prayers, that this COVID-19 will begin to downsize and we can begin the long journey back to normal.
Henry Ward Beecher quotes, “The sun does not shine for a few trees and flowers, but for the wide world’s joy.” o
