I’m about to go all NPR on you again and offer this Encore Presentation. Julie’s Mountain Mama column “ ‘Cut Back on Spending” (April 9 issue) deserves a look from a different and more masculine perspective. Yes, the folks in Washington, D.C. do seem to throw our money around like royalty, but if they didn’t, they wouldn’t be who they are. Think of the British Royal Family and, for that matter, the Mafia. Like our government, they produce little good for what they cost, but where would humorous literature and theater be without them?
Fred Astaire and Rita Hayworth would have to find something else to dance about in 1951’s “Royal Wedding.” John Goodman’s character in “King Ralph” never would have gotten out of Las Vegas. Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon would never have left Chicago in drag if it weren’t for the Mob in “Some Like it Hot,” 1959. Worse yet, Joe E. Brown and Marilyn Monroe’s characters wouldn’t be relevant to the story and probably would have been axed.
(Julie is my editor and commanding officer at the Review so I’d better go easy here. The following story appeared in another publication of the Cornwall & Ailes syndicate in 2007.)
* * *
People often ask us how we manage on so little and ask further how they might acquire some of these skills. Actually, we live on so little because we have no choice — we are just not good at making money. Not only are we afflicted with self-employment, but we are further handicapped by being artsy.
Our aspirations are hitched to a star when they should be hitched to a plow. Persons cursed with artsy-ness as we are may marvel for hours at how, in autumn, every sycamore leaf falls in a different manner. We watch, mesmerized as some leaves swoop, some dive, some twirl, some flip. We gaze wistfully as some leaves do all of these motions in a sequence repeated until the leaf reaches the ground, its unique, one-time performance over and extinct forever, when we should be operating a punch press.
Another example occurred when I was mowing a horse pasture and watching the barn swallows cavorting in the blue sky between an old (1917) whitewashed barn and a flowering locust tree. I was so absorbed that I let the tractor run out of gas. Walking back to the tractor with the fuel, I noticed that the position of the tractor in relation to its surroundings resembled a famous painting. More time was lost as I walked back to my truck for my camera and took some photos. While one of the photos did wind up on a magazine cover, I’m sure that the lost brush hogging revenue necessitated another patch on my overalls.
Still despite our best efforts we have managed to achieve a modest degree of prosperity, so I suppose that we are in a position to advise those who are looking for ways to economize. Let’s consider some areas where we can tighten our belts a little.
Alcoholic beverages: While traditionally, this would be one of the first things to go, I see it as a major incentive to economize in general. Do your own oil changes and tree work so that you can afford beer and wine. Think of the 4 horsemen in the book of Revelation. The rider of the black horse has one of the toughest jobs in the Bible, riding around yelling, “A quart of wheat for a denarius and 3 quarts of barley for a denarius and don’t harm the olive oil and the wine.”
Just what everyone wants to hear that as things continue in the direction that they’re headed, it will cost a day’s wages to get the basics just to enable us to do it all over again the next day — forget the extras. In light of this prophecy, it may be wise to “harm the wine” while we still can.
Old Trucks: A touch of seriousness here. A good old truck is a worthy investment. The reasons are many, and they include having a spare vehicle that, with the use of antique registration and insurance, can be driven on occasion (there are limitations) without great expenditures for its legal requirements. If your regular transportation breaks down or you start a sideline business that requires a truck, you can easily change over to passenger or commercial registration.
I prefer trucks of the 1930s, ‘40s and early ‘50s but since these trucks top out at about 45 miles per hour, they don’t keep up with modern traffic. I’m for a nationwide 35 mph speed limit, but this doesn’t seem likely to happen, so I’ve given in and started driving trucks of the ‘60s and ‘70s which are somewhat faster. These trucks seem to be plentiful at the moment.
So find an old truck, learn to enjoy working on it and fixing it up. It can be a really good deal — so good, in fact, that you may want to find 2 or 3 or — well, there are some real deals out there. If you thus wind up with several old trucks, try to add a dump truck to the collection. Justify it with your wife by telling her that you will thus be able to haul in some dirt and with your bulldozer (this would be a good time to mention that you’re getting a dozer); you can level an otherwise useless part of your property and use the space to store your trucks in a neat row(s).
Hunting: Venison is expensive if not impossible to buy legally. With a rifle, scope, tree stand and about 2 days to invest, a fellow can have this pricey delicacy delivered right to him for the price of a bullet. A wife who can’t see the practical value of such an arrangement must be high on dryer sheets.
I hope that you, dear reader, find these tips helpful.
Appendix: “The One That Got Away” –Courtesy of Ertel/Antique Power Publications. Here’s the photo that I refer to in the text. Anyone familiar with the work of Andrew Wyeth will see why I found this scene so striking, but let me tell you about “the one that got away.” In a pasture with craggy limestone outcroppings, a skeletal dead elm tree and a flat, elongated cloud above a distant lime kiln, sat a Ford 2000 tractor. One of the tractor’s rear wheels was sunken up to the axle in a mud hole. The tractor sat at a grotesque angle suggesting an effect similar to that of a melting pocket watch. Salvador Dali’s “The Persistence of Memory.” But alas, I was out of film.
In those days, I considered myself a tractor mechanic who writes rather, than a writer who fixes tractors. Were this opportunity to arise now, I would make every effort to take advantage of it even if it delayed the day’s work. I can’t remember what tractor I fixed that day, but the loss to the art world is eternal.
The moral of this story is “Never get too busy for your art.” And speaking of art, the annual North River Mills/Ice Mountain festival is fast approaching. It’s May 10 at last report, but be aware of possible updates as there always seems to be some confusion over this. We’re all hoping the old truck, tractor and gas engine people will show up as they have the past 2 years.
Another new feature entering its 3rd season is the Narrow Gallery art show in the old corn crib. I’ve received some criticism over using this particular structure since it quickly becomes overcrowded. However, most folks think the idea is pretty unique and, well, cute. But, yes, it is a little tight and those weighing in excess of 500 pounds probably wouldn’t enjoy this attraction. More particulars to come as the date — whatever it is — draws nearer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.