CEO clubs celebrate Homemaker's Week

Over 80 years ago, the Hampshire Educational Outreach Service had its beginning in Hampshire County. We were first known as Farm Women’s clubs, and out organization has come a long way. We did have 14 clubs across Hampshire County, and now we have 6.
The Hampshire County CEO clubs will celebrate Homemaker’s Week May 17-23. Central, Central-Dunmore, Ebenezer, Pin Oak, Pleasant Dale and Rio clubs are happy to be joining in the celebration this year. Usually, the clubs have a display in the Hampshire County Library, but this year may not be possible because of the coronavirus.
Members of the clubs have completed over 15,000 volunteer hours. Donations have been made to the elementary schools’ backpack programs, to BUMFS foster care program, Warm the Children, Cancer Coalition, Diabetes Coalition, WV Children Society, favors for Meals on Wheels and crocheted baby hats for the hospital. In honor of our veterans, a tree is decorated at the Hampshire County Courthouse. The fountain at Pin Oak is kept clean and decorated for the seasons.
The members sponsored an International Luncheon, at which time we met Parinton “Pim” Pankaew from Thailand. She was a music major studying at WVU. She was a joy to have, and we all enjoyed her presentation.
An achievement luncheon was held at the Main Street Grill. Members and officers were recognized. The Hampshire County CEOs Council officers for 2020 are: President Pam Eversole-Kizer, Vice President Carole Eversole, Secretary Michelle VanBuskirk and Treasurer Carolyn Bowman. The committee chairpersons are: Family–Amelia Bowman, Continuing Education–Lisa Hileman, Marketing and Membership–Carolyn Bowman, Purposeful Reading – Nancy Wolfe and Leah Kidner, WV Extension Liaison.
The Hampshire County CEOs Council is proud to recognize the following as the oldest member of each county club.
Juanita Riggleman
Juanita Riggleman, age 94, is a member of the Pleasant Dale CEOs Club. Juanita was born Nov. 15, 1926. She attended school in a 1-room log building in Hardy County. Juanita graduated from Moorefield High School in 1944.
Juanita lives in Slanesville with her husband Orval Riggleman, and they have been married 74 years.
Juanita was a member of the Old Fields CEOs Club, and then she transferred to the Pleasant Dale CEOs Club. She has completed 50 years in Community Educational Outreach Service. In 2013, she represented Hampshire County as a Belle at the West Virginia Folk Festival at Glenville, WV.
Juanita has served as president in Hardy County. She and her husband are members of Panhandle’s Camping Club.
Over the years, Juanita has taught several craft classes to the Panhandle’s Camping group.
Iris Dale Kline
Iris Dale Kline, age 94, is the oldest member of the Central Dunmore CEOs club. Iris Dale was born Oct. 14, 1926 at Hanging Rock, WV. Her parents were Harry and Mary Jane Smith. She attended school at Central Elementary and graduated from Capon Bridge High School at Capon Bridge, WV.
Iris Dale lives on Dunmore Ridge in Augusta, WV. She married the late Floyd Kline on Sept. 25, 1975.
Iris Dale joined the Central CEOs Club in 1951, and she later transferred to the Central-Dunmore CEOs Club. She has completed 69 years with the Community Educational Outreach Service.
Iris Dale worked on the family farm orchard along with her parents and sisters, Jean and Joyce.
Iris Dale is serving as president of her club. She has helped to raise money for the Augusta Park, worked at the Hampshire County Fair, completed exhibits for the Hampshire County Library and Hampshire County Fair. She was a 4-H member. She and her late husband, Floyd Kline, would take the club members on many short and interesting trips.
She worked very hard on the book committee called “Hampshire County West Virginia – A Pictorial History.”
Iris Dale writes an article, Blues Gap, for the Hampshire Review.
Joan Maggio
Joan Maggio, age 84, is the oldest member of the Pin oak CEOs club. She was born Oct. 23, 1935. Her parents were Everett and Mildred Kline. She attended school at Paw Paw Elementary and graduated from Paw Paw High School. She attended 2 years at Shepherd College.
Joan lives in Paw Paw. She was married to the late Anthony Maggio.
Joan joined the Paw Paw CEOs Club in 1998. She has been a member of the Community Educational Outreach Service for 22 years.
Joan has served as club treasurer and Continuing Education chairperson. She hs served on Craft Day committee, Hampshire County Fair representative, and presented lessons for the club. When needed, she serves as a monthly hostess for her club.
Joan has been involved in many activities of her club such as helping with funnel cakes and exhibits at the Hampshire County Fair and the Paw Paw library. She helps with the club’s fundraisers of white elephant sales and Easter eggs. She supports the Hampshire County CEOs Council with the Chinese Auction Fundraiser, and she represents her club at the Hampshire County CEOs Council meetings.
Besides CEOs, Joan is a member of the Paw Paw Lions Club, Silver Bells and Friends of the Paw Paw Library. She is a member of the Paw Paw Methodist Charge and a member of the Methodist Women. Joan is involved in Social Concerns of the community of Paw Paw. Joan received the Melvin Jones Award from the Paw Paw Lions Club.
Joan owns and stays busy with her ceramic shop on Bethel Road in Paw Paw.
Mary Sponaugle
Mary Sponaugle, age 80, is the oldest member of the Central CEOs Club. Mary was born April 24, 1940. Her parents were Paul and Gladys Knisley. She attended school at John Humbird Elementary School in Cumberland, Md. and she graduated from the Capon Bridge High School at Capon Bridge, WV.
Mary lives in Augusta and is married to Marvin Sponaugle. They have been married 60 years. They have 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Mary first joined the Ebenezer CEOs Club and later transferred to the Central CEOs Club. She has completed 10 years with the Community Educational Outreach Service.
Mary has worked at H&R Block and at the Augusta Health Department. She is a member of the Mt. View A/G Church.
Mary is serving on the club’s Family Committee. She has helped to complete health kits for the WV Children Society, Operation Christmas Child boxes and favors for Meals on Wheels in Hampshire County. She has helped to decorate the Veteran’s Tree at the Hampshire County Court House. Mary helps to complete exhibits for the Hampshire County Library and the Hampshire County Fair.
Ann McPeak
Ann McPeak, age 96, is the oldest member of the Pleasant Dale CEOs Club. Ann was born Oct. 15, 1923. Her parents were Preston and Bertie Wolford. She attended school at Augusta Elementary and graduated from Romney High School in 1941.
Ann lives in Augusta, and was married to the late Covie McPeak.
Ann joined the Pleasant Dale CEOs Club in 1976 and has completed 44 years with Community Educational Outreach Service.
For over 25 years, Ann served as treasurer of the Hampshire County CEOs Council. She has also served as president, secretary and treasurer of the Pleasant Dale CEOs Club. Serving CEOs in Hampshire County, Ann has received many awards and recognition. She has helped with the Strawberry Festival and funnel cakes at the Hampshire County Fair.
Ann served as treasurer of the Augusta Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She has been a member of the ALA Hampshire Unit 91 and served as treasurer. Ann is a member of the Hope Christian Church at Augusta. Ann has worked with Helping Hands in Romney and Easter Seals. She was a 4-H member of the Wide Awake Club in Hampshire County. o
