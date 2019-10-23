‘Twas the hour before Christmas House, and all through the school,
The crafters were scurrying — no one was cool;
The crafts were displayed on the tables with care
In hopes that the shoppers soon would be there.
The crew in the kitchen were working in high gear,
Knowing that hungry shoppers soon would appear.
GFWC members are putting the finishing touches on the plans for their annual Christmas House to be held at Romney Elementary School.
The Christmas House will be open on Friday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m.; on Saturday, Nov 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m.
GFWC members will be making vegetable soup, sandwiches and desserts. They will also be manning the GFWC table with pecans for sale, 50/50 daily drawings and raffles for a food basket, complete with a turkey, a wreath and a West Virginia necklace.
A few of the returning crafters are: Joan Maggio with ceramics; Sandra Stansberry with 15-18-inch doll clothes, knitted items and homemade candy; Nancy Sawyers with snowmen, soldiers, carolers and other items; Marlie Miltenberger with artificial flower arrangements and jewelry; and James Wysopal with homemade cutting boards, cheese boards, drink coasters, small boxes and other wooden items.
Some of the 1st-time crafters are Tammy Brock with table runners, placemats and centerpieces; Lee Whorton with homemade quilted bags, wallets and crossbody bags; Rita Scudiere with homemade bath and body products; Debbie Poore with soaps, lotions, bath fizzies, lip balms and other items; Stella Walker with wreaths and wooden signs; and Brenda Burgess with crocheted ribbon scarves, hats, pumpkins, dish cloths and other items.
Crafter spaces are almost filled. Crafters who would like to reserve a space or be put on a waiting list, can call either Mary French Barbe at 304-822-5790 or Linda Browning at 304-822-7492.
Plan to bring your Christmas shopping list. You will be sure to find good food, wonderful gifts, beautiful decorating ideas, and lots of friendly GFWC members to serve you. o
