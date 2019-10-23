Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee visited the Pittsburgh Zoo on Saturday, Oct 12. Last Friday Amanda accompanied Rylee and her 4th-grade class trip to Shanksville, Pa.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, Wanda Koontz attended her Oldtown School Fall Alumni Dinner at the Oldtown Fire Hall. Last Friday evening Wanda and her sister, Gale Smith, had a dinner and craft party at Gail Richie’s in Oldtown.
Don’t forget to save your plastic and turn it in at the Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School.
There are still several dates to visit the House of The Setting Sun and a lot of Halloween activities during the next 2 weeks, so be extra careful and watch out for the little ones that will be out and about. Have a safe and happy Halloween. o
