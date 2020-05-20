The primary election has been rescheduled for June 9.
The board of directors of the Capon Valley Ruritan Club met on Tuesday with proper social distancing. They decided to cancel the Surf and Turf Dinner for this year. If you have paid for reserved dinner tickets, you will be receiving a refund. The regular member meeting for May has been canceled. They voted to award scholarships, and the 4th of July celebration is being discussed with some sort of different format. I will keep you informed when I have more information.
On Sunday, the Timber Ridge Christian Church held a morning worship service at 11 a.m. It was good to see fellow worshipers even if you could not physically greet them. Most were wearing masks and sat in the pews with appropriate distancing.
We need to keep first responders, doctors, nurses, and all those who cannot stay home because their jobs are essential, in our prayers.
Happy birthday wishes to: Kathy Haines, May 17; Brian Spaid, May 27; Harry Holiday, May 29; and Louise McQuinn, May 31. A special birthday wish to my sister-in-law, Carol Spaid, who will be celebrating her 93rd on May 18.
Congratulations to those who will be celebrating their wedding anniversaries: Pastor Mike and Lorri, May 22; Wendell and Betty Hott, May 21; and David and Kathy Winkler, May 27. o
