Birthday wishes to daughter Sandy Hyson, Pastor Chris Leatherman and Dustin Hott on Oct. 24; Josephine Morris on Oct. 28; Greg McCauley on Oct. 29; Shane Hott and Steve Hyson on Oct. 30; Cortney Largent on Nov 1; Laurie Thorne on Nov 2; Terri Santymire on Nov 4; and Owen Wilkins and Bonnie Wills on Nov 6.
Anniversary wishes to friends in Florida who was a bus driver from Slanesville, Wendy and Ray Andersen.
Remember, Slanesville Elementary will have there Fall Fun night Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the school. Games in all the classrooms, sponsored by the PTO. Call school for details to see if you can donate. Costumes will be judged.
Capon Bridge Middle School Spirit Week runs all week. Monday was PJ day, Tuesday Twin Day. Today (Wednesday) is Grade Day — 6th grade in white, 7th grade in black, 8th grade in orange. Thursday is dress in the past century like the ’70s or ’80s or ’60s. Friday is Character Day, like Mickey Mouse. Sounds like a fun week. They are done with football and full into volleyball. Hampshire is wrapping up soccer.
No school on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
Capon Chapel Brethren Church held an appreciation dinner for Pastor Chris Leatherman, wife Robin and daughters Laynee and Linsey on Sunday after worship services. Very nice attendance and delicious meal fixed by all of the congregation.
Had a big frost Sunday morning; glad I brought my house flowers inside; sorry to see the yard flowers turn brown — that is, what the deer haven’t already eaten.
Fall is here and winter is on the way. With it comes snow, ice, cold, snowmen and sleighing, topped with Christmas; it’s the most wonderful time of the year.
Remember these in prayer: Sharon Montgomery, Scottie Bohrer, Willis Bohrer, Bo McKenery, Kenny Wolford and wife, Connie Didawick, Drew Montgomery, Terri Santymire, Russell and Liz Arnold in Morgantown doing stem cell treatments, Wes Hiett, Danny Wright and Dallas Fowler
Any news, call or email bundy1@frontier.com. o
