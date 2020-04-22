“A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favor than silver and gold. The rich and poor meet together; the Lord is the maker of them all.” Proverbs 22:1-2
Birthday wishes to: Mason Haslacker, April 25; Tammy Nelson, April 26; Josh Dean, April 27; Evelyn Kidwell; April 28; Keith Lambert Jr., April 30; Joyce Swimlet and Mary Orndorff, May 3; Bonnie Stotler, May 4; Matt Stotler and Billy Cowgill, May 5; George Lease Sr., May 6.
Be sure to enjoy the pretty weather. Trees are getting green, flowers are popping up, grass needs mowing and there is new birth. Granddaughter Brittany and Anthony have 2 new goats and expecting another one, and sheep are about ready to give birth. New creatures are wonderful. Forget snakes and ticks; we don’t need them. Look around and see all the beauty. Take time to see the good.
Congratulations to our great niece and husband, Taulana and Matt Hamilton on the announcement of expecting a little one in early December (Nov. 30). That is 2 aunts’ birthday, prayers sent.
We celebrated Easter at our son’s, Gary and Vickie Malcolm’s, with church services on their deck at the edge of the woods. We wore coats and were covered in blankets. Gary gave a wonderful message, Sandy and Summer sang, Cindy, Vickie and Derrick shared scriptures. It was very nice to have it outside and see the sunrise. Hope you took time to celebrate. You can have church anywhere and all the time.
Reminder: free fishing for April, you don’t need licenses. Remember, election is June 9 this year.
Thanks to all that are helping during this COVID-19 virus. Maybe you took a meal, picked up groceries, gave food to someone or just the simple things like called someone. It has been hard on the elderly and the children. I sure appreciate all my family does and friends calling. I’m happy when my brother and his wife call. Remember: when you have done this for the least, you have done it for Him.
Remember in prayer Jeannie Longs, mom Jone, Sandy Moreland, Cheryl See, Kenny Wolford, little Bella Bauserman, Kasey Mowery, Ethan Sowers, Boyd Saville, Lori Zebarth, this virus and our nation. Stay safe. o
