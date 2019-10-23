On Oct. 14, the Augusta Trailblazers had their monthly meeting.
The meeting was called to order at 6:15 p.m. They elected officers.
The president is RandiJo Wolford, the vice president is Kade Suddath, the secretary is Holly Barnes, and the reporter is Lane Suddath. The health officers are Kellsey and Marley Savage, and the game leaders are Jackson Savage, Grafton Whitacre, Lacy Eaton and Jacob Fields. The song leaders are Ethan Richman, Levi Richman and James Sandridge.
Lane Suddath led the pledge and Jackson Savage led the 4-H pledge. o
