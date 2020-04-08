The annual Easter bake and barbequed chicken sale scheduled for April 11 at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club has been canceled as well as all activity at the Club House for the month of April.
All church services at the Timber Ridge Christian Church and the Easter sunrise and Easter breakfast has been cancelled for the month of April.
If you have bought a reserved ticket for the surf and turf dinner at the Capon Valley Ruritan Club, you will be notified if and when the dinner is rescheduled and if the new date does not fit your schedule, your money will be refunded.
If we all observe the stay at home rule and social distancing, perhaps we can prevent the virus from becoming such a large disaster in West Virginia and sometime in the near future we can get back to some semblance of our former life.
Happy Birthday wishes to: Ann Rinard, April 12; Nancy Pugh, April 19; and Ruby LaFollette, April 22.
I want to wish everyone a Happy Easter with their family and remember even though we can not attend church on a regular schedule our prayers are still being heard and we need to pray for the doctors and nurses and first responders who are on the front lines fighting this terrible virus. o
