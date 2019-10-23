Congratulations to Candi Fitzwater and Aaron Hall who were recently married. Wishes for many happy years together.
Happy belated birthday to Jonathan Yonker on Oct. 20 and happy birthday wishes to Theresa Lupton on Oct. 23. Enjoy your special day.
It has been raining in Rio today (Sunday, Oct. 20). We need the rain and appreciate it.
Burl and Donna Charlton and yours truly ate lunch at J.J. Restaurant in Rio today and the food was excellent. It is local for us and he has the best homemade bread. We really enjoyed seeing a lot of local folks while there.
Burl and Donna Charlton visited Emma and Meredith Charlton and Amanda and Joe Lombardo in Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday.
Yours truly and Larry Mason visited sister Lillian Funkhouser in Moorefield one day last week.
Not much news, but everyone seems busy getting ready for winter. Remember clocks go back on Nov. 3. It will be getting darker earlier.
Get well wishes to all those that are sick. Remember to pray for our sick and our country.
Until next time, stay warm and well. Any news to share, please call. God bless. o
