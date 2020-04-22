Plans have been made for some days in the 60s with some sunshine to enjoy. My sister Joyce Lovine Straw has a birthday on the nineteenth – coming up. Send her a card or drop in to see her at her son’s home: Kim Wayne Straw’s home on the ridge of Dunmore. It’s always nice to hear from and see your friends.
I am enjoying the spring birds and have noticed some very tiny ones that I have never seen before. It is a good time to read a good book that takes me back to my school days when you had to read 5 books in a short time and stand up front to give a report. It’s good to hear of your school experiences.
The Coronavirus has changed lives. We are in this together and the search for a cure is one article I have read about. I think of the times when we stayed at home, did 4H projects and The Extension Homemakers work. The days of quilting and sewing projects, which the schools have left out, need to be brought back to learn more on this subject. There is a need here to learn.
I have just finished a book in the series titled “Brides of the Amish County.” One book was the “Farmer Next Door.” I have enjoyed it very much. There are others.
There are singing groups that you may enjoy, depending on your interest and talent. Good luck! Hope to see you soon. o
