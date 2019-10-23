If you think Girl Scouts are all about selling cookies and doing crafts, take another look.
Girl Scouts are busy learning life skills such as civic engagement and healthy living as well as fire building and cooking in the outdoors. They are learning about robotics, programming and coding, which will inspire them to think outside of the box and explore career paths in science, technology and engineering. They also get to enjoy fun and adventurous activities such as archery, canoeing, kayaking, rope courses and zip lining.
The Hampshire County Girl Scouts have been on many adventures. They have taken day trips to Washington, Baltimore, Shenandoah National Park and Mount Vernon, just to name a few. They have also experienced the city life in New York, gone camping at the beach and visited Savannah, Ga., the birthplace of Juliette Gordon Low, the founder of Girl Scouts.
In 2018, one Hampshire scout traveled to London, Paris, Florence and Rome. Four scouts are headed to Ireland and Scotland in 2020.
Girl Scouts is for girls and by girls. They are ensuring girls have the skills to lead with courage, confidence and character.
Girls can join at anytime in the school year and at any grade level. Hampshire County has several troops.
For more information on joining 1 of the county troops or to start a troop, visit www.gscnc.org or call 304-596-9931. o
